Local restaurants prepared for more people during Traverse City Restaurant Week

TRAVERSE CITY — Restaurant Week kicked off Sunday in Traverse City.

Dozens of local restaurants in the Traverse City area will be offerings deals to showcase their food while encouraging everyone to try out new experiences.

It’s a fun way to get out and about and try the offerings of local cuisine.

And after the quiet winter, places like Barrio said it’s good practice before things pick up for the summer.

“It is a nice kind of reminder of the busy season and what it’s like here during the summer. We’re kind of go, go, go all the time. And, you know, we kind of get stuck in that slow season during December and January. So having this nice little pocket of crazy business is super fun,” Hann Hudgens, the general manager at Barrio, said.

If you are planning on going out during Restaurant Week, it is a good idea to call ahead of time to make reservations if required.