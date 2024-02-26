Captain Keith Gillis from the Traverse City Police Department retiring after 25 years

TRAVERSE CITY — Captain Keith Gillis has been with the Traverse City Police Department for 25 years, but this week will be his last before he retires.

Gillis has been in law enforcement for 30 years and has worn several different hats for the Traverse City Police Department before serving as a captain for the past eight years.

He said that he wouldn’t have traded his time serving the community for anything else.

“I truly have to say that our police department, we have some phenomenal police officers that do their job, but do it with compassion and they do the right thing. You know, that’s what community policing is about. You get an opportunity to help people because you know what resources are available to help them. And that’s the best part,” Gillis said.

Gillis’ last day is Friday.

He said that he is looking forward to spending more time with family.