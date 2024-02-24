First confirmed case of measles since 2019 found in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed a case of measles in a child from Oakland County on Friday. They said that this case is associated with international travel, but it is the first recorded case of measles in the state of Michigan since 2019.

MDHHS is working closely with the Oakland County Health Division on the case, and they believe that outside of the household there are no additional exposures of the disease. They do recommend anyone over the age of 1 to get the vaccine if they have not gotten one yet.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from potential outbreaks of diseases like measles,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “It is important to make sure our families are up to date on all routine vaccines to prevent the spread of severe illness and disease. Now is a great time to check with your health care provider to make sure you are current with all your vaccines.”

MDHHS said that symptoms of measles usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure. They said that the symptoms are as follows:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth that appear two to three days after symptoms begin

A red rash that is raised and blotchy that usually begins on the face before spreading to the trunk, arms and legs. This usually appears three to five days after symptoms begin

MDHHS said that if you believe that you have symptoms of measles you should call your doctor’s office or the emergency room ahead of time so that they can take necessary precautions to prevent spreading the disease to other people since it is highly contagious.