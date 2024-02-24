Benzonia man arrested after breaking into a house in Benzie County and threatening someone with a gun

BENZIE COUNTY — Michigan State Police said that a Benzonia man has been arrested after he broke into a house in Benzie County with a firearm and threatened one of the people living there.

On Wednesday, around 8:10 p.m. MSP said that a trooper from the MSP Traverse City Post and deputies from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a house on North Marshall Road in Homestead Township because of someone breaking into a house.

MSP said when they arrived, a person was outside. The person said that Mark Link, 67, had woke him up while he was sleeping on the couch, pointed a handgun at him and threatened him for messing with his brother. MSP said the victim pushed the gun aside and knocked Link to the floor before he was able to disarm him.

Advertisement

Link was found inside of the house sitting on a bed in the bedroom with a woman. MSP said that he was drunk and told the trooper he was there because the victim was messing with his brother. MSP found a loaded .38 caliber revolver on the couch where the assault took place. They found that the revolver belonged to Link.

Link was arrested and lodged in the Benzie County Jail.

According to MSP, Link was arraigned on Thursday for one count Assault With A Dangerous Weapon and one count Possession Firearm Under the Influence. His bond is set at $10,000 10% cash surety.

MSP said his next scheduled court appearance is on March 14.