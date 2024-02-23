Peninsula Township raises event fees and event organizer’s concerns

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Grand Traverse County’s Peninsula Township has increased fees for events and that has organizers of two popular running races speaking out over how it will affect them.

The township board raised permit and participant fees. The increases are substantial, but the township says they are necessary.

However, organizers of the Bayshore Marathon and the races held during The National Cherry Festival said the higher fees have a major impact on their budgets.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t say that it’s a money grab or an attempt to create a cash cow. The fee had been static for about 20 years, and we were charging significantly less than true cost,” Wunsch.

Township supervisor, Isaiah Wunsch said the board voted last October to increase the permit fee for 2024 events from $250 to $600 and the participant fee from $1 to $5.

The executive director of the Traverse City Track Club that runs the Bayshore Marathon, Lindsay McLaughlin, said that’s a substantial jump.

“We tend to plan on about 7,400 runners. So that fee changing from $7,400 to, you know, upwards of $37,000, this was a pretty significant change in our annual budget and capacity to provide charitable giving for the larger community,” said McLauglin.

Advertisement

Mclaughlin said they are looking into the legality of the rate increase and trying to get more answers from the township.

She said the track club pays out of pocket for lots of services during the event.

“We pay actually Peninsula Township Fire Department for the day separately from this, as well as other fire and public safety officers, police and all the barricades, recycling trash involved,” said McLaughlin.

Wunsch said the township has consulted with their lawyer and he believes the rate increase is legal.

Advertisement

“It costs us close to $2.6 million a year to maintain our EMS and fire service annually. And part of the reason that we have to be at the scale is that when we have these large events, it more than doubles the population of the community for a short period of time,” said Wunsch.

The executive director of the National Cherry Festival said they are absorbing the participant fee hike for this year but don’t know what it will cost runners next year.

“It’s very difficult for event organizers to continue to keep participant fees reasonable while also trying to cover the expenses when the expenses keep growing,” said Paye.

Paye said they hope there are not more substantial jumps in the future, but Wunsch said they don’t anticipate any big increases.

“We would rather take the bitter pill and get it done this year rather than to have to have those significant increases every year for a number of years,” said Wunsch.