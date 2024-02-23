Leland Wine and Food Festival cancelled for this year

LEELANAU COUNTY — The Leland Wine and Food Festival has been cancelled for this year.

Organizers of the festival said that this cancellation comes after they had a limited amount of time to change locations.

In the prior two years, the event was held at the Leland lodge. And this year, the festival was planning on having the event at the Leland Harbor when the Harbor Commission unexpectedly disallowed the event.

This is the sole fundraising event for the Leland Chamber of Commerce. They said that the funds gained from the event are essential to support events in the village. And because of it’s cancellation, they said there is a significant chance additional annual events will be postponed for 2024.

Despite the setback, they are optimistic about next year’s festival.

“We are, again, a community that has been resilient to a lot of different things. Again, as we all have been through this last three to five-year period. And you know what? Our goal is to persevere and to continue to honor this time-honored tradition and keep it going here. And 2025 is a big, big goal for us.,” Tony West, the co-chair for the Leland Wine and Food Festival, said.

The Leland Township is looking to supplement the loss with community support. They have a GoFundMe and people are able to donate on the Leland Township website.