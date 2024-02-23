Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department releases annual report of incidents, honors and more

TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department is taking a look back at 2023 and honoring their team members.

The department released their 2023 annual report, breaking down the numbers behind the 6,071 incidents they responded to last year.

The report includes honors like Firefighter and EMS Provider of the Year, and recognizes Fire Chief Pat Parker for bringing home Fire Chief of the Year from the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs.

Advertisement

Parker said it was a great way to cap off his long career with the department before his retirement next month.

“We put in a lot of hard work over the years and a lot of hours and training, and just being able to get all the all the people together in one night and recognize them. They were able to bring their spouses, their girlfriends, their boyfriends and family members. It was a special night,” said Chief Pat Parker, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department.

9&10 News will be sitting down with Chief Parker next month as he reflects on his career and looks forward to the next chapter.

You can read the full 2023 annual report here.