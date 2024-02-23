Get ready to register for this year’s Bell’s Iceman Cometh mountain bike challenge

TRAVERSE CITY — Early registration for the Bell’s Iceman Cometh Challenge opens next week.

Returning participates of the annual mountain bike race will be able to register starting Feb. 27. New participants can sign up starting March 1.

The race isn’t until Nov. 2, but thousands of riders are expected to compete. Organizers say there’s plenty of options, even if you’re not up for the main race – almost 30 miles.

“Single track, double track, you name it. It is icy, it is muddy, it is beautiful, all on the same day,” said Kat Paye, Festival Foundation CEO. “There is the Slush Cup, which is around nine miles that starts and ends at Timber Ridge. Great opportunity for those that are just getting into it or aren’t quite ready for the full Iceman yet.”

There will also be races for the younger kids later in the day.