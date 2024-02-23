Campsites at Otsego Lake State Park closed for the summer for repairs

OTSEGO COUNTY — Campsites at another popular state park in Northern Michigan will be closed later this summer for repairs.

The DNR said campsites at Otsego Lake State Park will be closed from Aug. 23 of this year to June 15, 2025 while the mini-cabins and shelters will be closed from September of this year to June 15, 2025.

The state park repairs include upgrading electrical and septic lines, as well as converting the north end of the campground to full hookup sites.

The state park repairs are part of the state’s $250 million effort to repair Michigan’s state parks.