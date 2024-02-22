Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center partners with local fire departments to start new cadet program

WEXFORD COUNTY — Students at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center who are interested in a firefighting career are able to get some real world experience thanks to a new collaboration.

The career tech center has partnered with the Cherry Grove Township and Cadillac Fire Departments to start a cadet program.

The program gets students familiar with the job duties associated with working for a fire department, along with real life experience fighting fires.

Educators at the Wexford-Missaukee CTC said the students are really enjoying learning on the job.

“Kids are very excited. They go out there and they get to see how it all works and they come back and tell war stories, and it’s really taken hold. And I think it’s an invaluable learning experience for them,” Brett Deaugustine from the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center, said.

The Cherry Grove Township fire chief said this program should help with staffing shortages for smaller fire departments.