Wexford County Dispatch Center gives details on what happens during a cellphone outage

WEXFORD COUNTY — People across the U.S. were dealing with no service on their cellphones on Thursday, which made communication challenging.

Some customers with AT&T, Cricket, Verizon and T-Mobile had no service for hours.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Michigan State Police, posted on their social media pages that their dispatch centers were still up and running.

The Deputy 911 Director of Wexford County Travis Baker said they were told this morning that it was mainly AT&T customers being affected, but all carriers were experiencing outages. And the news was concerning to dispatchers who know how critical getting a hold of 911 is.

“That’s kind of the hardest, that’s the biggest thing. And unfortunately, there’s nothing that we can do,” Bake said.

At the Wexford County Dispatch Center, fire, police and emergency responders’ ability to communicate with each other and the hospitals was not impacted.

“We have hard lines coming into the building, so we’re able to call directly out and our radios aren’t hooked to any cell signal, anything like that,” Baker said.

He said they also have a back up system, just in case.

“The system will automatically switch over to that back up system so we don’t have a problem,” he said.

Although dispatch and emergency responders can still communicate, some people trying to call 911 couldn’t. Baker said that luckily, dispatch has ways to find you if you try to contact them and can’t get through.

“We have s system called Rapid S.O.S. and the phone will pop up on the map and show where they are calling from and their phone number that they’re calling on,” he said.

Wexford Dispatch said none of the attempted calls they got Thursday turned out to be actual emergencies, but accidental calls. Baker said the cellphone outage should be a good reminder of making sure people have a back up plan in case of an emergency during a cellphone outage, including a neighbor or nearby business with a landline.

He also said that you can still make calls through Wi-Fi. There are even apps you can download to make Wi-Fi calls through, but he suggest testing them out before using them to see if they actually work.

“Nothing is 100%. This just goes to show you that equipment does fail and all this technology does go down and doesn’t work,” Baker said.

There is still no word yet on what caused the outages, but Wexford County Emergency Services Director Randy Boike said they are currently looking into the origin to see if there was any malicious intent behind the outages.