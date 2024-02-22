Volunteers needed for Leapin Leprechaun 5K in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — It’s almost time to don the shamrocks and get moving for the Leapin Leprechaun 5K happening on March 16.

The 5K will be taking place in Traverse City, and it’s an annual tradition for the town.

This year, contributions will go toward Munson’s new family birth and children’s center.

The National Cherry Festival said they’re still looking for volunteers to help with the event.

“Out on the street corner they will have their vests and their stop signs making sure that our runners are safe moving through and that they’re able to clear for traffic as needed. So it’s just a course marshal and also bring those cowbells and cheer on our fabulous leprechauns as they run by. [It’s a] great opportunity to come and enjoy the community, be, of course, a course marshal and help with those road closures,” Kat Paye, the National Cherry Festival executive director, said.

The race will start at 9 a.m. on March 16.

If you would like to volunteer, click here. Or if you would like to register to join the race yourself, click here.