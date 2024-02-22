Manistee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating a school violence threat at Onekama Schools

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a school threat that was made at Onekama Schools in the village of Onekama.

The sheriff’s office said that on Thursday, dispatch received a call from the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center where they said there was a potential threat to Onekama Schools that had been sent by a student.

They said that prior to the arrival of the sheriff’s deputies, Onekama Schools were notified of the potential threat and they were then put into lockdown. When deputies got to the school, they figured out that the student, an 18-year-old woman from Onekama, was not at the school.

Deputies went to her house instead where she was later arrested for threatening to commit violence with a firearm. She has been lodged at the Manistee County Jail and there is no current threat to the community.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of making a threat of violence.