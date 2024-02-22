Lake Superior State University announces new president

Dr. David Travis

SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University has announced that Dr. David Travis will be the university’s 11th president.

“I am honored and thrilled to be selected as LSSU’s next president. Lake State is a university with dedicated and talented individuals that are transforming students’ lives every day. I am committed to doing what it takes to ensure this great university has the necessary resources to continue doing this work while strengthening its partnership with the city of Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding areas,” Travis said.

Travis started his academic career at the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater in 1994 as the assistant professor of geography. From there he rose through the faculty and administrative ranks to professor of geography and eadof the college of arts and letters.

Travis was selected as the provost and chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls in 2018.

His appointment was done through a national search conducted by members of the Lake Superior State University Presidential Search Committee, which included students, faculty, staff, alumni, members of the Board of Trustees and Sault Ste. Marie community members.

Travis will be replacing the current interim president, Dr. Lynn Gillette, who stepped in to help the university after Dr. Rodney Hanley left last year. His term will begin on June 3.



