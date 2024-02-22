Lake County Prosecutor: Mistrial declared in second trial for Lake-Osceola State Bank robbery

Timothy Fullerton Timothy Fullerton (9and10news Site Staff)

LUTHER — The Lake County Prosecutor said that a mistrial has been declared of one of the suspects who was charged for a bank robbery that happened in Luther in 2022.

The prosecutor did not say why Timothy Fullerton’s trial ended the way that it did, but he did say a new trial date would be set.

Fullerton pleaded not guilty to charges of bank robbery and false threats of terrorism.

Advertisement

The Luther Branch of Lake-Osceola State Bank was robbed in September of 2022. Another man has already been sentenced in connection to the crime.

James Phipps is spending at least seven years behind bars after he pled guilty. According to the prosecutor, one of his sentencing conditions was to testify against Fullerton.