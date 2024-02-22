Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Feb. 22

It’s been an unusually warm winter, but some ski hills have been able to make and keep enough snow to keep going.

Ben Doornbos, general manager for Nub’s Nob Ski Area in Harbor Springs, tells us how their season is going.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Beauty and the Beast

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City is directed by Terri Heffron and Betsy Willis and features 38 cast members, 30 musicians, a production team and over 20 volunteers!

Executive director Deb Jackson and performer Katie Clark give us all the details.