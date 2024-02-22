Gladwin Community Schools seeking to renovate junior high

Following a defeat last year, Gladwin Community Schools is asking voters to approve a set of renovations to their nearly 100-year-old junior high building.

Last year’s proposal asked voters to approve $54 million for the construction of a new junior high school. Now, officials have scaled back their ask, requesting $16.2 million for renovations and security improvements to the current junior high.

Superintendent Chuck Frisbie said the new proposal has been better tailored to assuage concerns from voters about the scale of the project.

“We’ve kind of rebooted and we can live with this,” he said. “It’s better for our students and it still maintains that low tax rate for our taxpayers.”

Frisbie pointed out that the district’s tax rate wouldn’t increase if the proposal were approved, remaining at 1.45. According to figures from Gladwin Community Schools, the district has a tax rate lower than neighboring Clare, Farewell and Harrison.

“What we tried to do was to listen to the voters, and we understand the economy’s not good right now,” he said. “We’re trying to be respectful of that, keep the lowest rate in the area and renovate what we have.”

Frisbie estimated the ask would allow the the building to remain modern for about 15-20 years before the district would assess plans for further renovations or the construction of a new building. The district has planned for several roof replacements in the coming years, to be paid for from its general fund budget.

Frisbie said the biggest improvements to the junior high building would come with increased security, the creation of a STEM lab and renovations to the building’s infrastructure. The funding would also allow renovations to the school’s art, band and technology facilities.

The district is also asking voters to approve a renewal of the 18-mill operating millage, which is required for the district to receive per-pupil funding from the state. The funding is responsible for about 20% of the school’s annual budget and would bring in about $5.6 million, Frisbie said.