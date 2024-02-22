Cadillac man teaming up with Salvation Army to collect bikes for those in need

CADILLAC — A new program to help people in need is starting up in Cadillac.

Bob West is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Cadillac to get bikes to the homeless and those in need.

He wants to collect bicycles in any condition to be fixed up or even be used for parts. After the bikes are ready, they’ll be given to those who need the transportation.

The idea is to help people get to and from work or to doctors appointments.

“I see people all over the place that need them. I see these people out here. I talk to them and they would like to be able to travel, you know, a little faster than foot you can’t always depend on the public, you know, after six or whatever,” West said.

West is asking for bikes to be dropped off at the Salvation Army on Wright Street in Cadillac.

He’s even offering to pick bikes up in the local area. You can email West at oldman2030@yahoo.com to arrange a pick up for the bikes.