State police investigating love triangle stabbing in Lake Co.

LAKE COUNTY — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post said they are investigating a stabbing stemming from a dispute between a girlfriend’s current and estranged boyfriend that occurred around 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.

A 19-year-old male from the state of Georgia met an 18-year-old Baldwin woman online, and the pair agreed to meet at the woman’s Baldwin residence, troopers said. After staying with the woman for over a week, the woman terminated the relationship and began a separate dating relationship with a 31-year-old Hart man, troopers said.

The 18-year-old woman, her current 31-year-old boyfriend, and the 19-year-old suspect were in the woman’s Baldwin residence when her 31-year-old boyfriend and the estranged boyfriend began fighting, troopers said. The estranged boyfriend ultimately stabbed the 31-year-old man twice, they reported.

A separate adult at the residence began to take the uninjured 18-year-old woman and her injured 31-year-old boyfriend to a local hospital, but while enroute to a Ludington hospital, the driver stopped on US-10 Hwy near Schoenherr Road in Branch Township, Mason County, and dropped off the woman and injured man and abandoned them on the roadside, troopers said.

The driver then went back to the Baldwin residence to check on small children that were left in the residence unattended, troopers said.

Mason-Oceana 911 then received a call about the man with the stab wounds, and he was taken by Life EMS to the hospital and was later airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he was listed as being stable but in serious condition, troopers said.

The 19-year-old suspect was later located at the Baldwin residence and was arrested, troopers said.

State police were assisted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the DNR Law Enforcement Division. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information that did not speak to police at the scene are requested to please contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.