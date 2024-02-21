Project Feed the Kids given more than $4,000 to help pay for meals

TRAVERSE CITY — Project Feed the Kids has been on a mission to provide meals to people in need.

The non-profit started during the pandemic when the founders recognized the need to help kids with food insecurities and wanted to give back to the community.

And on Wednesday, Elvis Through My Eyes and Freshwater Events presented a check for more than $4,000 to help pay for meals.

“It’s absolutely amazing. Like, I cannot wait. I’m very excited about it. It’s so much community that comes together that makes it happen for all these families in need. So it’s just we’re super grateful. The program is very expensive. We’re really thankful for Scott Carter to become Elvis, to be able to do a fundraiser event for us,” Tiffany McQueer, founder of Project Feed the Kids, said.

Project Feed the Kids provides 3,000 meals each week.