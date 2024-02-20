Traverse Narcotics Team: Four Muskegon men arrested on multiple possession with intent to deliver drug charges

TNT Evidence 2-20-24

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Narcotics Team said four Muskegon men were arrested after members of the Michigan State Police 7th District Emergency Support Team found multiple drugs in large amounts and over $1,000 during a traffic stop.

TNT said that detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team identified several people who have been traveling from Muskegon to Traverse City on a regular basis to deliver large amounts of drugs. After some surveillance and investigation done by the detectives, MSP was able to do a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, MSP found the following:

114 grams of crystal methamphetamine

58 grams of cocaine

31 grams of fentanyl

6 grams of heroin

2.5 grams of crack cocaine

5 oxycodone pills

They also found $1,860 in the car.

All four men were lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail, MSP said. They are being held on a $75,000 bond for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with the intent to deliver heroin.

TNT said that additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

TNT was assisted by the MSP ES Team, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and the MSP Traverse City Post.

