Kirtland Community College brings back kick start program to help students prepare for college

GRAYLING — Kirtland Community College is bringing back its kick start program to help students prepare for college and catch up in core subjects.

The two-week program will be held this summer. Students who attend will receive a $25 gas card to help commute to campus.

Kirtland College said the data from the event shows its effectiveness in students’ grades, but it also has an impact in other ways.

Advertisement

“Personal connection to me, that’s one of the great benefits of a program like this, because the students who might be, let’s say, a little apprehensive about college, a little unsure what college can do for them getting to come to a program like this over the summer for really just a few days over the summer can open that door and really make them feel more comfortable with being here and seeing what college can bring to them,” John Theild, the dean of liberal arts at Kirtland Community College, said.

Every student who finishes the entire program and attends Kirtland College will receive $1,000 toward the purchase of a laptop and a $500 voucher for school materials.