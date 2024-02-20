Jam and Bread teaching students musical instruments in the Cadillac area

CADILLAC — A local non-profit is looking to spread music and life lessons to the youth of Northern Michigan.

Jam and Bread was formed in January of last year to help make musical instruments in the Cadillac area more accessible.

Every Thursday night students can learn instruments such as the ukulele, guitar, bass and mandolin for no charge. Students do not have to bring their own instruments to the classes.

Jam and Bread’s director said her goal is to inspire students to start a musical journey.

“Not everybody can afford private lessons. Not everybody can afford an instrument. So we want to make sure that for everybody it is available. So we come in and get their hands on a dulcimer or they get their hands on a guitar or a ukulele. Just anything that’s going to inspire them to take a step further,” Marla Courtney, the president of Jam and Bread, said.

Jam and Bread’s entire musical collection is donation-based. And if you want to help them in any way, you can click here.