Guns N Hoses Hockey Game raising money for Kelly Florip and her family this weekend

TRAVERSE CITY — A friendly rivalry is happening on the ice this weekend for a good cause in Traverse City.

It’s the annual Guns N Hoses game, a hockey event that pits firefighters and police officers against each other in order to raise money for a selected beneficiary.

This year the money will go to Kelly Florip, who has been battling cancer since August of last year after being free from the disease for six years. And she had this message to share for anyone who has received a similar diagnosis.

“There is life after it. There’s life during it. I’m definitely learning that, and just focusing on my family right now is very important. But, you know, just stay positive. If you’re going through it, be a self advocate and just do what you can and just enjoy life while you can,” Kelly said.

All proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction will go to the Florip Family for Kelly’s treatment.

You can buy your tickets by clicking here.