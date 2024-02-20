Fivecap offers free diapers and diaper supplies to families in need

CADILLAC — Fivecap, a non-profit in Northern Michigan, is planning to help struggling families, by providing necessities they may need but can’t afford.

Fivecap’s community support services director, Angela Anderson said their diaper bank program offers diapers and diapering supplies like ointments and wipes to families, free of charge on a monthly basis.

Anderson said they have a wide range of sizes, including diapers for kids under the age of 17 and they also have adult diapers on hand to give out.

“To not have to worry about that is a huge help to our families. And then same thing for our adults that have to now start using diapers or for someone that they’re caring for, for a parent that they’re caring for, that this just takes an expense off their budget,” said Anderson.

Fivecap’s has locations in Scottsville, Manistee, Baldwin, and White Cloud. For more information, contact any Fivecap location.