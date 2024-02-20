Excellence in Education: Diane Fournier from Stevenson Middle School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Diane Fournier from Stevenson Middle School. We have a video from your nominator. Let’s take a look.

Q: Tell me why you’re personally passionate about your job.

A: I was an undergraduate and I did a workshop with students and saw just how magical and amazing and wonderful the learning process could be for kids. So I was really hooked. Knowing that I’m making a difference, knowing that I’m helping to make the world a better place in this way, keeps me going.

