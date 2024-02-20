Cherry Republic donating 2% of all sales to Farm Stress Program for National Cherry Month

TRAVERSE CITY — February is National Cherry Month, and Michigan has no shortage of local farmers to bring in fresh produce.

And to celebrate the month, Cherry Republic is donating 2% of all their sales from this six stores to the Farm Stress Program. The program aims to support the wellbeing and mental health of Michigan farmers.

Cherry Republic said the locally grown cherries are the reason they’ve been able to continue to provide products to the community.

“It’s a big staple of our town in our community, especially in this area. We have everything. We go from chocolate covered cherries. We have dried cherries. We have candies for the little ones, We have just a variety and it keeps growing and hopefully going to get more products in this coming year,” Amanda Tranmer, the store manager for Traverse City Cherry Republic, said.

Online sales are included in the donations if you can’t make it in person.