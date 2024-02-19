Standish man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Standish man was arrested for felony and misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

Barry Allen Toth is accused of obstructing of an official proceeding, a felony. He’s also charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Toth was seen on surveillance video entering the Capitol through a broken window around eight minutes after the initial breach. In another video, Toth can be seen inside, saying, “I just stormed the f— Capitol.”

Video shows Toth among a group of individuals who tried to break down the doors into the House Chamber. When Toth saw the officers inside had drawn their guns, he apparently put his hands up and said, “They have guns.”

After exiting the building about 30 minutes after he entered, Toth can be seen on video with a bullhorn saying, “Everybody, I just stormed the f— capitol building and helped kick down the chamber door. I got a gun pointed at my head, I’ve been tear-gassed, and I am [unintelligible] up, and I have the biggest f— hard-on in my g— life. I am proud of each and every single one of you. We showed these people this our [unintelligible]. Everybody, they’ve stopped the vote.”

More than 1,300 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. The investigation is ongoing.