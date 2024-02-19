President’s Day marks one of the busiest days for Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort

CADILLAC — It’s President’s Day and the snowfall came just in time for people to go out and enjoy Caberfae Ski resort for their long weekend.

“Feels great over here. About a month ago and it was just like grass and mud, you know, like you’re getting muddy trying to go down the hill. But this is nice, its beautiful,” said Zen Smoot who is visiting from Valparaiso.

After a slow start to the season, the ski resort drew in a large crowd Monday.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for all season and it’s finally here,” said Blackmer Lodge Manager Rick Smithwick.

“This day’s going to rank up there at the top. I mean, this will be one of our busiest days. Kids are out of school. Families are out here to make memories, to just enjoy the company,” he added.

Parking lots, chair lifts, and lodges were packed while people were shuffling around to make it to different areas in the resort.

The slopes were full of not only students, but parents brining their kids to get in some skiing and snowboarding.

“I can only come up here like when I have a three-day weekend because I have school, obviously,” says Bodhi Smoot who is visiting from Valparaiso.

The Brown family came to the resort after enjoying some other winter activities.

“We had a hockey tournament and thought, let’s come snowboarding too, and make it extra fun,” they said.

They also added that they just wanted to get out, have fun, and go skiing!

Another mom, Jackie Shelson, says that she doesn’t ski or snowboard, but she enjoys coming out with her family.

“We have President’s (Day) the Monday and Tuesday off and we have our cabin out in Irons. So, we came up here yesterday and today to get the boys skiing. This is like an actual winter where kids can go enjoy going down the different slopes and just have fun in the snow,” said Shelson.

She says one of her sons wanted to try snowboarding, but what really drew her out, were the prices.

“My oldest wants to try to snowboard. So, he’s not at school right now just, you know, taking advantage of the snow that’s actually out here. And to be honest, Caberfae, it’s very convenient for us and very reasonable prices compared to Metro Detroit for kids who are just learning to ski,” said Shelson.

But everyone got out and enjoyed the slopes today, including Ken Buss.

“I love the snow, the sun coming out and the conditions were great this morning for, it’s just cool enough, but not too hot and getting that edge and the hills and keeping it hanging into it and dodging a bunch of people at the same time,” said Buss.

“I mean, I’m making some new friends and just tearing the hill up,” he adds.

Caberfae says days like today help make up for some of the slower days in our El Nino winter.

“We have an amazing crowd today. This is obviously one of our busiest Mondays out of the season,” says Smithwick.

Some schools even had a ski day, where they took kids from the school to Caberfae to enjoy their day off.