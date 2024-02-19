Mt. Pleasant Public Schools teams up with Care Solace to offer 24/7 mental health support

MT. PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Public Schools is expanding mental health care services to students, staff and families through a new partnership with Care Solace, an organization that coordinates mental health and substance abuse support.

Individuals are connected at no cost with local providers who accept all medical insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare, and who can offer sliding scale options for those without insurance. Multilingual support is available 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year. All personal information is kept completely confidential and services are available in-person and virtually.

“We want members of our community to know they aren’t alone, and that support is available to every student, staff and family member 24/7, 365 days a year,” said MPPS Superintendent Jennifer Verleger.

“Care Solace is proud to support Mount Pleasant Public Schools in prioritizing the well-being of its students, staff and community,” said Care Solace Founder and CEO Chad Castruita.

MPPS’ partnership with Care Solace is made possible with state grant support through the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Care Solace support is available by calling 888-515-0595 or visiting the MPPS Care Solace webpage here.