Marhar Snowboards allows riders to demo boards before buying at Caberfae Peaks

CADILLAC — If you got out on the slopes Monday at Caberfae Peaks, you may have had the chance to put some of your gear onto a new board.

Marhar Snowboards allows people to demo some of their custom boards to see how they compare to people’s personal equipment.

“I mean, if you go out and buy a car, you’re not going to buy one without trying it out. So, this gives people the option to try every version of our board to find out what suits them best. And then it’s just moving forward with the purchase at that point. Try before you buy. Have fun,” said Demo Rep for Marhar Snowboa Berry. “We have full array of men’s women’s. We have a kid’s board as well. It’s been around since 2008, 2009 and just trying to bring fun to the people we build. Fun is our motto,”

The company is based out of Fruitport and their boards are made in the USA and are fully customizable.

“Connect with Nate or Josh and build the full custom support if you want pictures of your family or to a complete design of your own on your board,” says Berry.