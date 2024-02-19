Learn how Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo takes care of their exotic animals year-round!

While it may be a little early to venture out to the zoo, zookeepers at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo work year-round even in the off-season to care for all of their animals.

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher got an inside look at the care the animals receive. They focus on five types of enrichment all year to make sure that all of their animals big or small are happy and healthy.

From sloths, to porcupines, capybaras, kangaroos, camels and much more, Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo has lots of exotic animals that you’ll want to meet when they open this May. This year, they are celebrating an exciting milestone of 20 years with some new features to look forward to.



