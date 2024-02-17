Mt. Pleasant PD looking for suspect in stabbing

MT. PLEASANT — Police are trying to find a man accused of stabbing his roommate Friday night in Mt. Pleasant, and then stealing his car.

Officers say they got to the home in the 1500 block of Granger Street around 5:00.

When they got there, they say they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

Witnesses say there was a fight between him and his roommate before he was stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Mt. Pleasant Police say there is no threat to the public, but they are still looking for the suspect.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (989) 779-9111 or Central Dispatch (989) 773-1000.



