Project plans for west end development in Traverse City passes DDA approval, now going before City Commission

TRAVERSE CITY — A major development in downtown Traverse City took another step forward on Friday.

The west end mixed-used development has been a topic of discussion for the past several years.

The design and engineering proposal for the development was first released in May of 2023. The project is estimated at over $67.7 million and would include new parking, residential units and commercial spaces on State Street.

Advertisement

Fishbeck and Cornerstone Architects brought forward their plans and renderings at Friday morning’s Downtown Development Authority meeting.

“This project identifies sustainability, stormwater treatment, electrification, building character, attainable housing. All are identified within how we can make this work,” Jean Derenzy, the Traverse City DDA CEO, said.

The project will now go before the city commission for approval, which could be as soon as next month.



