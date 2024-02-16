One of Cadillac’s longest family-run restaurants closing its doors

CADILLAC — A well-known restaurant, owned by the same family for more than half a century is shutting down.

Cadillac’s family restaurant Kountry Kitchen announced that their last day will be March 3.

The restaurant has been owned and operated by the same family for three generations but one of the owners, Kathleen Jones, said it’s time to let it go.

Kathleen Jones co-owns the restaurant with her son Jason. She said the restaurant has been in her family since the 70s when her parents bought it. Jones and her husband, Jim, took it over from them when they passed away, but it’s become too much since her husband died, even with her son’s help.

“My son and I are the owners. It’s way too much. You know, he works seven days a week, 70 hours plus. And I do, too. And with my husband passing away. I have to do everything at home now. Plus, my job here,” said Jones.

Jones said she will miss all the memories, the staff, and the customers. Many of them have been regulars for years and she thinks of them as family.

“The local people have supported us for 51 years. We know most of our customers by name or what you know, what they eat, what they drink when they come in and all my waitstaff has been here many years,” said Jones.

A ton of Cadillac’s history hangs on the walls of the establishment. Those are being donated to the local historical society so people can continue to enjoy them,” said Jones.

“All our walls have logging pictures from a logging era and old buildings and things from Cadillac. Everyone enjoyed coming in here, seeing them and the history of the area and that way they can still see them,” said Jones.

As for the future of what will happen to the spot that Kountry Kitchen sits on, Jones said she sold it to a company called Tommy’s Fast Express Car Wash.

“I’m hearing maybe a gas station-convenience store. But the car wash people bought it and they say there is over you know, quite a few acres here. They’re going to tear everything down and build. I guess it’s progress,” said Jones.

For some long-time customers like Dan Sandelius, who’s been a regular for close to 30 years, said he loves the local hometown restaurant feel of the place but isn’t surprised by the announcement.

“You kind of see it coming. When people hit the retirement age and, you know, it’s getting to that point. How long do you keep going? You know, so you get that, and an opportunity comes up to help them enjoy their retirement,” said Sandelius.

Jones said she’s excited for her retirement and to be able to enjoy her life before she’s too old, but she also knows it’s going to be rough shutting the door for the last time to a place where she spent so much of her life.