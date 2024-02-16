New seasonal flight to Houston coming to Cherry Capital Airport in June

TRAVERSE CITY — A new seasonal flight is coming to the Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City this summer.

The flight will be provided through United Airlines and will be going to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The flight will be every Saturday from June 29 to Aug. 17. This will be the airport’s 19th non-stop flight provided tot he public.

The flight was made possible by a $750,000 Department of Transportation Community Air Service Development Program grant.

“As northern Michigan flies Cherry Capital Airport and all of our services, that’s why United can bring new routes like this to help grow. So when you make that choice to fly TVC, you have all kinds of options. And this is a new tool in the toolbox that United provides,” Kevin Klein, the Cherry Capitol Airport CEO, said.

The tickets for the Houston flight go on sale Saturday, and you can buy them here.