Legislation would require drivers to stay 200 feet behind active snowplows

Drivers would be required keep a safe distance behind active snowplows under a bill being considered by the Michigan Legislature.

The bill would require drivers to remain 200 feet behind plows on roads with a speed limit 35 mph and would only be in effect when a plow is actively operating with their lights on. The limit does not apply when a driver is legally passing a plow.

Drivers are also required to keep 20 feet of distance from plows when stopped at an intersection. Anyone who violates these regulations would receive a civil infraction.

The Senate passed the legislation unanimously this week, offering a moment of complete bipartisan support for a measure that officials say would increase safety on the roads.

Sen. Sam Singh, D-East Lansing, introduced the bill to the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in October last year. He said it was modeled after a similar law in Wisconsin that was implemented over 20 years ago. Since then, drivers have seen a decrease in crashes with snowplows, Singh said.

“I believe that this bill will make it safer both for snowplow operators and motorists,” he said. “It’ll reduce the number of accidents and in the end, that’ll help us save resources for our state.”

Especially in dangerous conditions where roads may have less traction than usual, safety measures like this are a must for Michigan drivers, he said.

Karl Hanson, engineer manager of the Wexford County Road Commission, said that the legislation was a matter of common-sense safety.

“If a vehicle is following too close [behind a plow], then they’re basically invisible to that truck,” he said. “Our trucks stop frequently, and they have to back up at intersections to clear them.”

Hanson said that his commission expects multiple plow-involved crashes each year and that this bill would hopefully reduce their frequency.

“We’ve had several accidents where people have run into us while we’re trying to do our job,” he said. “When we’re out there, the reason we’re out there is because roads are slippery and need to be worked on and people don’t always judge that distance right.”

Adam Tountas, general counsel for the Michigan County Road Commission Self-Insurance Pool, also shared his support for the bill at the October meeting. Tountas’s organization insures 77 of Michigan’s 83 county road commissions.

“There are improvements that can be made to the public safety, and that’s exactly what this bill does,” he said.

Tountas said that it takes about 90 feet of distance for an average car to completely stop when traveling at 35 mph. At 55 mph, the distance is raised to 209 feet. Especially when accounting for difficult conditions and worn down brakes, Tountas said the 200 feet cushion zone would provide an adequate level of safety without significantly interrupting the driving experience.

Tountas also said the bill may end up saving taxpayer dollars, since the state and municipalities would likely have to spend less repairing or replacing plows.