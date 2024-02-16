Bob and Nancy Giles gift $75,000 to the National Writers Series

TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series was given $75,000 by the late Bob and Nancy Giles, which is the biggest in the organization’s history.

The National Writers Series held a program in the couples’ honor this past August called Truth Matters. Bob and Nancy are remembered for their literary careers and being heavily involved in the community.

“To have this kind of gift from someone like Bob and Nancy Giles is it’s it’s just for me, it’s pretty unbelievable. And, I feel really honored. This has gone so far beyond our original and dreams, you cannot believe it,” Anne Stanton, the executive director for the National Writers Series, said.

The National Writers Series will use the money to support further non-fiction events in Traverse City.