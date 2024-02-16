A new twist on a classic Italian dish: Sweet Potato Bruschetta

Food affects your mood.

The food we eat can have a positive or negative effect on the way we feel. Foods that are high in fiber and nutrients like magnesium, zinc and B vitamins can help us feel calm, alert or balanced.

Processed foods that are high in sodium, sugar or fats often have little fiber and few nutrients and can lead to energy crashes, anxiety or brain fog.

What you eat tells your cells how to behave. So, if you are eating foods with the right nutrition, the cells in the brain and body can function more efficiently.

The “good” gut bacteria use fiber from the diet as their food. These bacteria then produce vitamins, fatty acids, anti-microbial substances and neurotransmitters that either directly or indirectly influence our nervous system.

The bottom line: Foods affect our mood by the amount and types of nutrients and fiber we eat. Choosing more colorful meals with fruits and vegetables helps us feel calm, energized and balanced.

