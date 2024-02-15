Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warns about scam emails using her name

LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning about emails using her name and office to scam people.

The emails claim scammers are trying to steal your tax refund and offer to help, but the email itself is actually the scam.

The Attorney General’s Office does not handle taxes or debt collection, so Nessel says her name would never be attached to a debt collection email.

“Each year at tax time, bad actors appear out of the woodwork to scam hard-working consumers out of their tax refund,” Nessel said. “Remember, government agencies rarely ask for personal information by phone or email. These calls and emails should be reported immediately. My Consumer Protection Team stands ready to offer resources and advice when needed.”

When you’re reading emails, keep an eye out for broken English, incorrect tenses and odd formatting. Additionally, these emails are purportedly being sent from a gmail account, not an official state or federal email address.

If you recieve an email from the state government that looks suspicious, you should file a report on the Consumer Protection Team website.

Phone: 517-335-7599

Toll-free: 877-765-8388

Fax: 517-241-3771

Address:

Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909