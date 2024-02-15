MI Healthy Mind: Learning more about Rhosebuds Club and Rhoers

In this week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind, we meet two extraordinary young ladies and their moms who are part of a groundbreaking program designed to “grow” strong, confident, capable young women.

They tell us all about their experiences in Rhosebuds Club and Rhoers that are helping them with feelings of self-esteem and how being a larger community can open opportunities for their future.

The Rhoer Affiliates are working to help other young people while they learn about their heritage and develop leadership skills.

Sigma Gamma Rho is dedicated to helping Rhoers grow to be women of substance who are dedicated to service.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.