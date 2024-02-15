Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Feb. 15

Rotary Club of Mt. Pleasant is holding their 61st Annual Rotary Beef Dinner.

President Kelly Hudson tells us how you can be part of the fun for a good cause this Saturday, Feb. 17.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Red Hot Best

New categories, new stakes and new winners – help vote your Northern Michigan favorites to the top of the 2024 Red Hot Best Awards. MyNorth’s Erin Lutke tells us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Scott Ladeur 2/15

From an impeachment to a controversial report about President Biden, it never ends in politics.

North Central Michigan College political science professor Scott Ladeur helps us make sense of it all.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Farwell events

There’s something for everyone in Farwell, even a lumberjack festival!

Sue Ley and Trisha Peterson tell us about some of the exciting upcoming events in the city.