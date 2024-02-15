Fun activities happening in Suttons Bay for Yeti Fest

SUTTONS BAY — The Yeti Fest is coming back to Suttons Bay on Saturday.

This family-friendly event will be filled with fun activities for everyone to enjoy. This includes things from sledding to face painting and hot chocolate to a chili cook off.

While Suttons Bay is a popular tourist destination in the summer, this is a way that the town can still show off their community in the off season.

“That might lead some of us to some of us winter away and some of us lose a lot of points of connection. So this is just a really nice way to say ‘hey, you know, we’re all still here, let’s come together.’ And so the businesses all really show up and the community members love it,”

The center of all the festivities will be at VI Grill in downtown Suttons Bay.

For a full list of activities, click here.