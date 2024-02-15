Early voting to begin Feb. 17 as new election policies are implemented

Michigan voters will have more options than ever when deciding how to cast their ballots this year.

In 2022, voters approved Proposal Two, which added the right to nine days of early in-person voting to the state’s constitution. Several locations piloted the program for local elections last November, and state officials say it’s ready for the big leagues.

Clerks around the state are preparing for voting for the Feb. 27 presidential primary to begin this Saturday, Feb. 17, and run through Feb. 25. Voters will also be able to exercise their early voting rights in future elections, including the August primary and November general election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s top election official, held a conference Thursday to provide voters more information on the process.

“Early voting will operate just like anyone would experience on election day,” she said. “A voter comes in, gets their ballot, marks their ballot and enters it in to the voting tabulator. Those ballots will be counted on election day.”

Early voting is an option in 21 other states, Benson said. Michigan will join them with the option to vote over multiple election days, rather than a single election day.

Benson said her office would be in constant contact with clerks around the state to ensure the process is running smoothly.

The laws implementing Proposal Two allow for some variations between early voting options throughout the state. Local clerks are able to decide for themselves whether to pool resources and share voting sites with other jurisdictions or host their own sites.

Voters can find information on their early voting location and hours of operation here. Additional information on voting can be found at michigan.gov/vote.

Benson spoke at her conference with family members of Richard H. Austin, Michigan’s longest service secretary of state and the first Black person elected to the position. Benson praised Austin, who served from 1971-1995, as a champion of voting rights who helped link automatic voter registration to a driver’s license application.

“It is inspiring to see Michigan embracing new options for voters, making voting more accessible and convenient,” said Laurie Moore, Austin’s niece. “Our family and the Michigan Department of State carry his legacy of free and fair elections for every voter no matter where they live, or who they vote for.”

Benson said the new voting options would provide new opportunities for Michigan residents to exercise their rights.

“I know we will meet this moment in history and make Michigan a place where the government works for the people and where every voice is heard,” she said.