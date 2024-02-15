Crystal Mountain getting ready to honor local skier Teddy Knape with Teddy Fest

THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain is getting ready to host one of their favorite events honor Teddy Knape, Teddy Fest.

Teddy was a local skier who grew up riding at Crystal Mountain and died at the young age of 21.

Teddy Fest is taking place on Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located in front of the Crystal Clipper, the fun event will have a DJ, raffle, games and giveaways. The raffle drawing will happen at 3 p.m. and all proceeds from the event will go to benefit youth and adaptive skiing.

“Teddy was an avid skier and he grew up skiing at Crystal Mountain. And so for his family to come out here to honor him really means a lot to us. And it really shows how much of an impact a place like this can have on a family. it’s exciting and it’s nice to be a part of,” Brittney Primeau, the director of communications for Crystal Mountain, said.

Since the inception of the event in 2006, the Teddy Knape Foundation has raised more than $75,000.