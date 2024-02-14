Republic National Committee recognizes Pete Hoekstra as MIGOP’s new chairman

LANSING — The Republican National Committee is officially recognizing Pete Hoekstra as the Michigan Republican Party’s new chairman.

The RNC’s executive committee voted unanimously Wednesday to bring Hoekstra in. The former Michigan second district congressman is replacing Kristina Karamo, who was voted out by State Committee members in January.

This comes after former president Donald Trump endorsed him in January.

Hoekstra gave the following statement following the announcement:

“Both the RNC and our Party’s presumptive nominee Donald Trump have now come forward and recognized me as the duly elected Chair of the Michigan Republican Party. It is time for the former Chair who was properly removed in accordance with the MIGOP bylaws to end her misinformation campaign. She should join the fight to re-elect Donald Trump rather than dividing this Party. Since I was elected Chairman, we have moved full-steam ahead to develop a plan to elect Republicans across Michigan. We are ready to execute. We must put our nose to the grindstone over the next several months and focus on party unity to secure a red-wave victory in November.”

Karamo has been pushing back against the party members decision to oust her. They were upset with how she was handling the party’s finances among other issues.