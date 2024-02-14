Little Traverse Bay Humane Society takes in 30 animals from over-capacity shelter downstate

HARBOR SPRINGS — Little Traverse Bay Humane Society assisted Berrien County Animal Control in Benton Harbor earlier this week by transferring 30 animals from their shelter.

Thanks to a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, LTBHS was able to make partnerships with shelters throughout Michigan and assist them by transferring at-risk adoptable animals when other shelters are at full capacity.

16 cats and 14 dogs made their way up north on Monday. The majority of them are expected to be available for adoption later this week.

“We feel extremely privileged to be in a position to help other shelters in our state,” said Executive Director Elise Ramsey. “Not only are we thrilled to help find these pets new homes, but we are so happy that we are able to relieve some of the pressure from other shelters, allowing them to continue to do the crucial work they do every day.”

All shelter pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations and preventatives. You can view available animals on the LTBHS website.

Thanks to a grant from the BISSELL Pet Foundation, adoption fees are also free for any animal that has been in the shelter over a month, from now until the end of February.