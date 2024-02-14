Former Lake City clerk speaks out after being removed from office

LAKE CITY — Lake City’s former clerk is speaking out after being removed from office Monday night, right before the upcoming primary elections.

The city said Kenneth Johnston, who was voted into office in November, hasn’t performed a single duty since then.

Johnston denied that claim, saying he has performed his job duties.

Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said he suspended Johnston because he hasn’t attended a single city council meeting since he was voted in, nor has he performed any of his clerk duties.

“He did not come in at all. We have since had seven meetings. He has not been in any of them,” said Ardis.

Johnston said that’s not true.

“All of my responsibilities were taken away. I had zero responsibilities, not one. And they said I didn’t do my job. I did my job 24 hours a day by doing zero. That was my job, not to do anything,” said Johnston.

Ardis refutes that saying the charter clearly defines the office of the clerk and it’s his responsibility to do what’s needed to make that happen.

“The biggest thing is the election. We’re having an election on the 27th. This election is a whole lot more intense than elections in the past. And it doesn’t just go one day. It’s the nine days before,” said Ardis.

Ardis said they did bring in a former clerk to help the newly elected clerk get up to speed.

“The city clerk is supposed to be trained to do this and they’re supposed to take 40 hours of training. It’s all on the state website on requirements to fulfill elections. He didn’t do any of that,” said Ardis.

But Johnston said the city council has different motives, saying the council wants to choose who is clerk even after the city’s efforts to appoint a clerk instead of electing one got voted down by the people.

“The way to subvert the will of the people is to make my job moot. Not pay me enough to want to do it. Take all my responsibilities away and give it to somebody else for $20 an hour plus benefits,” said Johnston.

Ardis said this is exactly why a city clerk should be appointed as opposed to elected so people who are not qualified don’t get elected.

“We’ll have to find someone and appoint them for the next three and a half years. You should be skilled, knowledgeable, trained to be able to do these jobs. You just can’t come in without knowing what the job is and try to perform it,” said Ardis.

Ardis also acknowledged that the council voted for a pay adjustment before the November elections.

He said it was clearly a business decision but Johnston said he wasn’t aware of it until right before he was set to start.



