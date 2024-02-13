Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education votes to put a capital bond proposal on Aug. 6 ballot

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education has voted to put a capital bond proposal on the Aug. 6 ballot.

The board said the proposal would continue the levy of 3.1 mills.

The major proposed projects under this bond would include elementary renovation/reconstruction, safety and security improvements, upgrades to technology and bus replacements and facility improvements for every school, including upgrading aging infrastructure and improvements for ADA access.

The board said that there were additional proposed plans that would include almost 35,000 square feet of learning space enhancements, roof replacements, and facility improvements across the school district that would include: 26 boilers, 260 heat pumps, five playground drainage updgrades, six building bleacher replacements with ADA upgrades and 13 site improvements to driveways, curbs, sidewalks and parking lots.

The board said this decision was made after a year-long process of information and data collection of parents, students and staff in their district.

More information about the bond proposal will be shared with the community at a later time. But you can find more information about the bond and updates by clicking here.