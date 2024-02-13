Immaculate Conception Elementary School students celebrate 100 days of school with parade

TRAVERSE CITY — Kindergarteners and their teachers at Immaculate Conception Elementary School dressed as 100-year-olds Tuesday for their 100th day of school for the year.

Students were encouraged to get creative with their costumes as they paraded past their schoolmates.

“They’ve been so excited. We’ve been counting to 100 many different ways. We’ve been cup stacking 100 cups. We made fruit loop necklaces with 100 fruit loops and just doing many activities throughout our kindergarten,” Kelly Santorilla, a kindergarten teacher, said.

Even the first graders were abled to get involved in the parade with their 100 themed shirts and hats.